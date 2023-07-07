.

Skrillex & Boys Noize Share New Single 'Fine Day Anthem'

07-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Skrillex News Single art July 07, 2023
Single art

(Atlantic) Skrillex has released his first new single of the summer, "Fine Day Anthem" alongside fellow DJ/Producer and collaborator Boys Noize.

While the new single was recently previewed during their last minute B2B set in Berlin, "Fine Day Anthem" comes as the first bit of new music the two have released together since their 2019 Turn Off The Lights EP.

With both Skrillex and Boys Noize building a reputation for themselves as always being at the forefront of pushing electronic dance music forward, no exception was made when it came to the stylistic choices for this single's cover art created by digital artist Thomas Harrington Rawle.

The single's cover art drew inspiration from 90's rave photos, with an original piece of artwork created using both studio photography and manual digital painting.

Related Stories
Skrillex & Boys Noize Share New Single 'Fine Day Anthem'

Fred Again, Skrillex and Four Tet Share 'Baby Again' 1HR Loop Video

More Skrillex News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more

The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Paul McCartney- Atreyu Announce New EP With 'Gone' Video- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Leads Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series- Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Share Video- Ashley McBryde- more

advertisement
Reviews

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose