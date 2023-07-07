Skrillex & Boys Noize Share New Single 'Fine Day Anthem'

(Atlantic) Skrillex has released his first new single of the summer, "Fine Day Anthem" alongside fellow DJ/Producer and collaborator Boys Noize.

While the new single was recently previewed during their last minute B2B set in Berlin, "Fine Day Anthem" comes as the first bit of new music the two have released together since their 2019 Turn Off The Lights EP.

With both Skrillex and Boys Noize building a reputation for themselves as always being at the forefront of pushing electronic dance music forward, no exception was made when it came to the stylistic choices for this single's cover art created by digital artist Thomas Harrington Rawle.

The single's cover art drew inspiration from 90's rave photos, with an original piece of artwork created using both studio photography and manual digital painting.

