Stephen Marley Shares New Single 'Old Soul'

(UMe) Stephen Marley releases his highly anticipated single "Old Soul," now available on all streaming platforms. The award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer chronicles his growth and innocence as a youth Marley kid, the second son of Bob Marley, and his personal rites of passage through the family legacy. The warm acoustic track takes the listener on a coming-of-age journey through allusions to personal legends and eras of musical influences that "made it all possible."

The song release will accompany a well-crafted retrospective lyric video, revealing never-before-seen old family photos, vintage vinyl album covers, and a collage of Jamaican music history, released the following week on Stephen Marley's Official YouTube Channel.

"April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through," Stephen sings on the moving new track. "Back then, I was the favorite, so they say." The song arrives simultaneously as Bob Marley's second oldest son celebrates his 51st year of life. "I'm an old soul, living in the body of a 9-year-old," Stephen sings, sharing glimpses of his past. "Guess I've been here before." The song was co-written with Jamaican pop star Omi, whose manager, renowned producer Specialist, brought it to Stephen, saying it fit him. "I had to change up the years to place my life in it," Stephen says, "but really, Omi gave me the first inspiration."

To celebrate the single release and Stephen's birthday on 4/20, Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (SiriusXM channel 19) plans to air "Old Soul" all day, every hour on the hour, beginning at 12am ET and appropriately on both coasts at 4:20. Tune in to catch the premiere live on Tuff Gong Radio and the SXM App on April 20.

Stephen's 51st Earthstrong becomes the ultimate 'Soul Shakedown Party' as the Marley Brothers make their first-ever appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, presented by Kaya Fest. The performance on 4/19 includes opening sets from Sean Paul and Protoje. On 4/20, the Marley Brothers bring night 2 of their Soul Shakedown Party to the iconic venue and welcome opening sets by Steel Pulse and a special Lee "Scratch" Perry Memorial Set by the Subatomic Sound System and Mykal Rose.

