Stray Kids Debut At No. 1 On Billboard 200

(Republic) Stray Kids return to the top of the charts debuting their brand-new album 5-STAR (JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records) at #1 on the Billboard 200. The group becomes the first K-POP act to debut their first three charting albums on the Billboard 200 at #1. The new album also marks the biggest first week sales for a group in 2023 and largest sales week for an album this year.

In addition to claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200, 5-STAR debuts at #1 on both the Billboard World Albums and the Billboard Top Album Sales charts, becoming the group's third #1 on both charts. Stray Kids also return to #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for a third week.

5-STAR receives the second biggest first week sales overall in 2023, in addition to the biggest first week sales for a K-Pop act this year. This week, Stray Kids also cross 1 million traditional album sales in the US. From 5-STAR, the song "S-Class" also tops the groups previous record with the biggest US consumption debut for the group.

Since launching in 2017, Stray Kids have impressively amassed nearly 5 billion global Spotify streams, becoming one of only four K-Pop boy groups in Spotify history to reach this milestone. In 2021 alone, they generated the third-most streams of any K-Pop group on Spotify. They also hold the distinction of being JYP Entertainment's first triple million-selling artist, moving 1.1 million units of NOEASY in under two weeks and with MAXIDENT selling over 3 million units. Their total sales in 2021 exceeded over 2.7 million. NOEASY notably also reached #1 in 40 territories on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart, while "Thunderous" soared to #1 in 52 territories on the iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart. The "Thunderous" video also trended at #1 worldwide on YouTube for four days. In 2022, Stray Kids made history as their mini albums ODDINARY and MAXIDENT debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and Top Album Sales Chart - solidifying the group's explosive transformation from underdogs to global dominators.

