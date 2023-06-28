Teddy Thompson Delivers 'A Picture Of Me Without You' And Announces Album

(Calabro Music Media) Teddy Thompson has announced his eighth studio album, My Love Of Country, will be released August 18. True to its title, Thompson offers deeply personal and heartfelt readings of ten classic country songs by songwriters like Buck Owens, Hank Cochran, Eddy Arnold, Cindy Walker and even his own father, Richard Thompson. The collection's first single "A Picture Of Me Without You", a top ten hit for George Strait in 1972, and its accompanying video, directed by Ethan Covey, is out today

The simplicity and emotional intensity of classic country has been a big part of Thompson's own sound as an artist, which The New York Times called "beautifully finessed" and NPR hailed as "the musical equivalent of an arrow to the heart." Back in 2007, he explored his roots with Up Front and Down Low, an album of Nashville golden era favorites. And now he's picked up the thread again.

"The goal was to do it in the way that country records I love - mostly from the '60s - were made," says Thompson. "Everything was mapped out, with charts and string parts in place. The musicians came in, and we cut the songs the way they did back then. We just blazed through them."

