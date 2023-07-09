.

Tenille Arts Joined by LeAnn Rimes For 'Jealous of Myself' Video

07-09-2023
Tenille Arts News Single art July 09, 2023
Single art

(CE) The stunning duet version of Tenille Arts' "Jealous of Myself" single with LeAnn Rimes was released in April, and the two re-connected at Laurel Canyon Stages last week to shoot a music video of the moving song with famed producer/director Roman White. The clip is slated for release in the coming weeks.

Written by Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen, and John Byron and produced by Nathan Chapman, Billboard called "Jealous of Myself" a "moody masterpiece with a classic misdirection."

The night before the video shoot, Tenille performed her first headline concert at the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood. Callista Clark and Lauren Weintraub provided support for the date, which Tenille, which she related, "I'm not sure how I'll ever get over last night. Thank you to every single person who came to the Troubadour."

