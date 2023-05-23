The Chelsea Curve Share 'How Can I (Resist You)?' Video

(PR) The Chelsea Curve have premiered a music video for their most recent single "How Can I (Resist You)?". It's the Boston mod-pop trio's first blast of new music since last year's breakout album All The Things, and the video takes their energetic live show from the stage to the screen.
Dubbed "a song of longing and desire," the video was edited by the band's own Linda Pardee and debuts today via Red on Red Records' YouTube channel. New music is on the way this summer and fall, but the beat starts here with "How Can I (Resist You)?".
"'How Can I (Resist You)?" is a song of longing and desire, of pining from afar, of an obsessive love... but exactly who, or should I say what, is the mystery. I had a melody line in mind that reminded me a bit of The Lemonheads and Elvis Costello. The melodies for the verses and chorus have a decidedly '80s bent to them. We went through a few arrangement ideas as a band to get it just right. Lyrically and vocally, I'm singing about yearning/loving from afar and as the song goes on you can hear the narrator getting more and more obsessed." -- Linda Pardee
