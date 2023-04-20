The Cruzados Launching European Tour

(MBM) The Cruzados European tour kicks off this Spring, April 27th through May 27th of 2023 with stops in Spain, France, Belgium, and Germany. Also coming this Spring 2023, you can expect an all new 6-song EP entitled "Land of the Endless Sun" produced by Bruce Witkin, as well as a collection of live music recorded in Europe from the band's 2022 tour. "Live from Marseille" is a full-length live album that contains performances of Cruzados band classics and some new tunes from 2022-2023.
"Recording our new 6 song EP "Land of the Endless Sun" brought me back to our early days in the Cruzados. The guitar sounds we got thanks to Loren Molinare and Mark Tremalgia are tough as nails and set the mode for the entire EP. Ron Young belts out even stronger on this collection and the songs cover a wide range of Classic Cruzados styles from the desert sound to 60s garage, all rounded out with a backbeat by drummer Rob Klonel that propels each track". - Tony Marsico co-founder/ bassist -The Cruzados
"This was a fun group of songs to record. It highlights so many of the band's influences that we love to weave into our set. It keeps the Cruzados legacy going. Getting to work with our favorite Producer, Bruce Witkin again was also a blast as he makes us so comfortable all through the tracking that it makes the music flow out of us and he gets great performances from each of us."......Ron Young- Lead Singer/Cruzados
The 2022 Cruzados record "She's Automatic" features 11 songs written or co-written by Tony Marsico, the bassist and co-writer for the Cruzados and a member of the band's punk-era precursor the Plugz. This album was issued on Deko Entertainment January 2022.
If you haven't collected "She's Automatic" yet, hurry while the vinyl supply lasts! This is a live, hot, no-nonsense collection of hard-hitting rockers on which Marsico is joined by the members of his '80s L.A. contemporaries Little Caesar. The set's glittering group of guest musicians includes a host of noted L.A. punk vets, including John Doe (X), Dave Alvin (the Blasters), David Hidalgo and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), and
Melanie Vannem (the Muffs, the Pandoras).
CRUZADOS 2023 European Tour
27/04/2023 Verviers-Belgium @ Spirit Of 66
28/04/2023 Besançon- France @ Bar De L'U
29/04/2023 Dortmund-Germany @ Blue Notez
01/05/2023 Girona-Spain @ Sala la Torrentera
03/05/2023 Madrid-Spain @ Rockville
04/05/2023 Zaragoza-Spain @ Rock & Blues
05/05/2023 Aviles-Spain @ Sala Malecón
06/05/2023 Cangas-Spain @ Salason
07/05/2023 A Coru-a-Spain @ Mardi Gras
08/05/2023 Leon-Spain @ Babylon
11/05/2023 Orihuela-Spain @ La Gramola
12/05/2023 Castellon de la Plana-Spain @ Sala Because
13/05/2023 Barcelona-Spain @ La Textil
14/05/2023 Vitoria-Spain @ Urban Rock Concept
16/05/2023 Marseille-France @ Cherrydon
17/05/2023 Chambéry-France @ Brin De Zinc
19/05/2023 Kufstein-Austria @ Fufa
20/05/2023 Lauchhammer-Germany @ Real Music Club
22/05/2023 Norderstedt-Germany @ MusicStar
23/05/2023 Bremen-Germany @ Meisenfrei
26/05/2023 Krefeld-Germany @ Kulturrampe
27/05/2023 Fürth-Germany @ New Orleans Fest (Open Air)
