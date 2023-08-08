The Steep Canyon Rangers Release New Song 'Recommend Me'

(pr) The Steep Canyon Rangers have released a new single called "Recommend Me," which comes from their upcoming album, Morning Shift, that arrives September 8th.

The band sent over these details: Many a great tune has been inspired by a more long-form literary work-Zeppelin's "Ramble On," "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane, and Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights," to name just a few. Now, North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers are the latest to add their names to that list with "Recommend Me," their latest single from an upcoming album, produced by Darrell Scott, entitled Morning Shift- out 9/8.

The song's writer and lead vocalist, Rangers' banjo man Graham Sharp, remembers its origins clearly: "My friend Wiley Cash wrote a wonderful book called When Ghosts Come Home. He sent me a copy of it and asked if there were any songs that I might find in the story." Turns out, there was.

From Graham: 'This was one of the first tunes I wrote for this album. It always spoke to me, but I wasn't sure it would ever stand up and be counted. I think it was really just waiting for me to put a little more into it and I think that's what happened once we got to the studio. My favorite part of the video is seeing a few friends sitting quietly in the background as we're recording, almost like 'ok, we're all here, what have you got to say?' The tones on this one are so gorgeous and unhurried, credit to Dave Sinko, Darrell Scott and the band settling into a new groove.'

