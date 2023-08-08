.

The Steep Canyon Rangers Release New Song 'Recommend Me'

08-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Steep Canyon Rangers News Video still August 08, 2023
Video still

(pr) The Steep Canyon Rangers have released a new single called "Recommend Me," which comes from their upcoming album, Morning Shift, that arrives September 8th.

The band sent over these details: Many a great tune has been inspired by a more long-form literary work-Zeppelin's "Ramble On," "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane, and Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights," to name just a few. Now, North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers are the latest to add their names to that list with "Recommend Me," their latest single from an upcoming album, produced by Darrell Scott, entitled Morning Shift- out 9/8.

The song's writer and lead vocalist, Rangers' banjo man Graham Sharp, remembers its origins clearly: "My friend Wiley Cash wrote a wonderful book called When Ghosts Come Home. He sent me a copy of it and asked if there were any songs that I might find in the story." Turns out, there was.

From Graham: 'This was one of the first tunes I wrote for this album. It always spoke to me, but I wasn't sure it would ever stand up and be counted. I think it was really just waiting for me to put a little more into it and I think that's what happened once we got to the studio. My favorite part of the video is seeing a few friends sitting quietly in the background as we're recording, almost like 'ok, we're all here, what have you got to say?' The tones on this one are so gorgeous and unhurried, credit to Dave Sinko, Darrell Scott and the band settling into a new groove.'

Related Stories
The Steep Canyon Rangers Release New Song 'Recommend Me'

Woody Platt Leaving Steep Canyon Rangers

More The Steep Canyon Rangers News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Latest News

The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed

Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video

Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History

Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary

Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour

Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released

Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video

Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'