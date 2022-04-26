Woody Platt Leaving Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers have announced that founding member Woody Platt will be exiting the band after over two decades, following a final run of shows in the next few months.

The band had this to say, "Twenty-five years have gone by in a minute with this guy. Together we've built this band that was too ridiculous to even dream up into a reality and it's given us all so much joy. Woody has decided that it's time to stay closer to home, and is bidding farewell to the band and the road. He will be playing his final shows with the band over the next few months.

"We're excited for the next chapter in his life, and also excited for the next chapter of Steep Canyon Rangers. We love Woody and owe him a massive debt for all the work he's put in, both on the stage and behind the scenes. A lot of you who follow the band, have had the chance to get to know him, so you know that there's not a finer person to be found. It's been a true honor to share all these times with Woody; it seems like we've done it all and done it all together. We know this comes as a great surprise to many of you; please know that SCR is not slowing down. We have a new album in the works and a truly renewed spirit as we look ahead. It won't be the same without him, but change and growth is the name of the game, collectively and individually.

"Trout of the world be warned: Woody's coming for you."

Woody had this to say, "Being a Steep Canyon Ranger has been one of the highlights of my life! I was so fortunate to meet a few wonderful friends in college while simultaneously reconnecting with childhood friends and together -from the ground up- we built something truly special! It's been an honor and absolute joy to be a member of this band. I'm incredibly excited to see what gold lies ahead for my brothers in music - the Steep Canyon Rangers!"

