The Voice Winner Bryce Leatherwood Inks Major Label Deal

Photo courtesy UMGN

(UMGN) Country newcomer Bryce Leatherwood inks his first major label record deal after winning Season 22 of NBC's "The Voice." Universal Music Group Nashville in alliance with Republic Records has signed the Georgia native as Leatherwood sets his first song release "The Finger" for this Friday, Oct. 27.

Since winning "The Voice," the last winning contestant under coach Blake Shelton, Leatherwood moved to Nashville full time to focus on writing, recording, and touring. With a full team intact including Morris Higham Management, Creative Artists Agency, Sony Music Publishing, and O'Neil Hagaman, Leatherwood sets his path forward achieving his dreams in country music.

"Bryce Leatherwood grew up inspired by rich country roots listening to artists like Conway Twitty, George Jones and Merle Haggard who were introduced to him through his grandfather. He's a phenomenal singer and performer and he wants to carry traditional country music with his own edge forward. I'm so excited for the passion Bryce brings to creating his own brand of traditional country music to the next generation of youth and I am so proud to have him on our team." - Cindy Mabe, CEO and Chair, UMGN

"If someone would have told me at this time last year that not only would I win 'The Voice,' but it would lead to a record deal in Nashville, I wouldn't have believed it. I have worked really hard to hone my skills and talent as a country artist and I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity that I have before me. Not only am I excited to start putting music out to my fans, but I'm looking forward to writing some kick-ass songs with the incredible writers here in Nashville. I'd like to thank God, my family, and all of my supporters for getting me to this point. Now, let's get to work.

God bless country music." - Bryce Leatherwood

