Bryce Leatherwood Releases Ode to Parents' Love Story

(EBM) As Republic Records / Mercury Nashville recording artist Bryce Leatherwood embarks on his debut headlining Neon Does Tour, which kicked off last night in Statesboro, Ga., the country crooner turned off the neon and found inspiration from home with his latest release, "The One My Daddy Found," out now.
Written by Leatherwood alongside Lynn Hutton and Chris Dubois, "The One My Daddy Found" finds Leatherwood reflecting on his parents' 25-year love story, noting all of the qualities from their relationship he aspires to in his own life.
"My parents' relationship is one I've always admired and has served as the basis of what I hope my future resembles," Leatherwood shares of the song's inspiration. "I wouldn't be where I am without my parents supporting my music career and to thank them, I wanted to give them a song that captures how important they are to me."
"The One My Daddy Found" is Leatherwood's latest release as he continues to tease new music to come. The song comes as Leatherwood was featured in Boot Barn's 2024 spring campaign Taking Flight, a highlight on up-and-coming country musicians.
Leatherwood's Neon Does Tour will continue tonight in Knoxville, Tenn. before making additional stops in Birmingham, Ala.; Indianapolis, Ind. and more.
Neon Does Tour:
April 5 // Knoxville, TN // Open Chord
April 7 // Decatur, GA // Eddie's Attic
April 11 // Columbus, OH // The Basement
April 12 // Charlotte, NC // The Evening Muse
April 18 // Birmingham, AL // Zydeco
April 19 // Athens, GA // 40 Watt Club
April 20 // Tifton, GA // Terminal South
May 9 // Chicago, IL // Carol's Pub
May 10 // Indianapolis, IN // 8 Seconds Saloon
May 11 // Louisville, KY // PBR Louisville
