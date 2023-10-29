.

The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'

(UMGN) Country newcomer and Season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice," Bryce Leatherwood, released his first song since signing his major label record deal. The track, "The Finger," was written by Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman and Brett Sheroky and was produced by Will Bundy.

"As I've spent time in Nashville doing a lot of writing, I've also had the opportunity to hear a lot of great songs that have been written by other writers. The second I heard this song it caught my ear. 'The Finger' was a song I wish I'd written," said Leatherwood. "What got me about this song is that I think everyone can relate to having a relationship go wrong and you wish it didn't. All she left giving you is one of these [the finger]. You have to make a joke out of it! This song is me, and I hope that country music fans everywhere see where I'm coming from. Thanks to everyone who has been waiting for me to release music."

"The winner of NBC's The Voice steps into country music with a clever, twanging lament. "My ex moved on with her next...she got the ring and I got the finger." The track is loud and rocking, but his singing is firmly in control. Worth your spins." - Music Row

