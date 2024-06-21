Bryce Leatherwood Gets Reflective With 'Still Learning'

(EBM) Republic Records / Mercury Nashville recording artist Bryce Leatherwood reflects on life's lessons - and the innate stubbornness to abide by them - with his latest release "Still Learning," out now.
"A huge part of growing up is learning lessons the hard way, not always getting it right," reflects Leatherwood. "I love when a country song can impart a little wisdom, and this song is about: living, learning and realizing it's okay to make mistakes, because at the end of the day, we're all still learning."
Written by Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman and Brett Sheroky, "Still Learning" is a nod to the rules of life that people often take for granted:
Jesus saves time don't wait
And not every road you take will lead you home
Talkin is cheap but love is free and
Some things change and some things won't
Ain't that the way it goes, I'm still learning what I already know
Leatherwood was most recently featured in Boot Barn's 2024 spring campaign Taking Flight, a highlight on up-and-coming country musicians. He was also named a 2024 Artist to Watch by Music Mayhem and Country Now earlier this year.
Having recently concluded his first-ever headlining tour, The Neon Does Tour and performed at CMA Fest's Good Molecules Reverb Stage, Leatherwood will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 14, 2024.
Bryce Leatherwood Releases Ode to Parents' Love Story
The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'
The Voice Winner Bryce Leatherwood Inks Major Label Deal
Metallica Fortnite Music Experience This Weekend- Hear Ghost's New Song 'The Future is a Foreign Land'- more
Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years- Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD- The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Series- more
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Streaming 'Pour Me A Drink'- Brantley Gilbert Recruits Ashley Cooke For 'Over When We're Sober'- more
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Metallica Fortnite Music Experience This Weekend
Hear Ghost's New Song 'The Future is a Foreign Land'
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Whisky a Go Go, 1968 Now Available
Coldplay Stream New Single 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
Movements Return With 'Afraid To Die'
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces New Album With 'The Alchemist' Video
Adam Lambert Delivers Fiery New Song 'CVNTY'
The Story So Far Release New Album 'I Want To Disappear'