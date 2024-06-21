Bryce Leatherwood Gets Reflective With 'Still Learning'

(EBM) Republic Records / Mercury Nashville recording artist Bryce Leatherwood reflects on life's lessons - and the innate stubbornness to abide by them - with his latest release "Still Learning," out now.

"A huge part of growing up is learning lessons the hard way, not always getting it right," reflects Leatherwood. "I love when a country song can impart a little wisdom, and this song is about: living, learning and realizing it's okay to make mistakes, because at the end of the day, we're all still learning."

Written by Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman and Brett Sheroky, "Still Learning" is a nod to the rules of life that people often take for granted:

Jesus saves time don't wait

And not every road you take will lead you home

Talkin is cheap but love is free and

Some things change and some things won't

Ain't that the way it goes, I'm still learning what I already know

Leatherwood was most recently featured in Boot Barn's 2024 spring campaign Taking Flight, a highlight on up-and-coming country musicians. He was also named a 2024 Artist to Watch by Music Mayhem and Country Now earlier this year.

Having recently concluded his first-ever headlining tour, The Neon Does Tour and performed at CMA Fest's Good Molecules Reverb Stage, Leatherwood will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 14, 2024.

Related Stories

Bryce Leatherwood Releases Ode to Parents' Love Story

The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'

The Voice Winner Bryce Leatherwood Inks Major Label Deal

News > Bryce Leatherwood