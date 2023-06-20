The War And Treaty Expand Lover's Game Tour

Tour poster

(The GreenRoom) Powerhouse country music vocal duo, The War And Treaty announce details today behind extending their headlining FALL 2023 LOVER'S GAME TOUR.

The band will bring their "massive, show-stopping vocals" (Vulture) to multiple cities this fall before closing out the leg in Austin, TX (10/22). Tickets for new headlining dates will be available this Friday (6/23) and "Hearts Town" fan club members can access tickets early via pre-sale beginning Wednesday (6/21) through Thursday (6/22).

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix. See all of their upcoming dates below:

2023 LOVER'S GAME TOUR DATES:

06/24/23 Sisters, OR - Big Ponderoo

06/29/23 Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch - Liberty Plaza (afternoon show)

06/29/23 Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort (evening show)

07/01/23 Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the Park

07/04/23 Nashville, TN - Let Freedom Sing! at Riverfront Park

07/19/23 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha +

07/20/23 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

07/25/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT

07/26/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT

07/27/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT

07/28/23 White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival

08/05/23 Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

08/10/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

08/11/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

08/12/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

08/17/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

08/18/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

08/19/23 Caroga Lake, NY - Caroga Lake Music Festival

08/25/23 Lugano, CH - Blues to Bop Festival

08/27/23 Leicestershire, UK - Long Road Festival

08/29/23 Dublin, IE - Workman's Club

08/31/23 Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

09/01/23 London, UK - Omeara

09/24/23 Franklin, TN - PIlgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

09/25/23 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

09/26/23 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of DUrham - Fletcher Hall *

09/27/23 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre *

09/29/23 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

10/01/23 Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

10/05/23 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock

10/06/23 Monterey, CA - Rebels and Renegades

10/08/23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

10/13/23 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/14/23 Spokane, WA - The District at Knitting Factory

10/17/23 Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

10/19/23 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

10/20/23 Dallas, TX - State Fair of Texas

10/21/23 San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

10/22/23 Austin, TX - Antone's

+Supporting Chris Stapleton

*With William Prince

Related Stories

The War And Treaty Release 'Dumb Luck' Video

How The War & Treaty Got Their Name And More

The War And Treaty To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music

More War And Treaty News