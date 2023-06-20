The War And Treaty Expand Lover's Game Tour

(The GreenRoom) Powerhouse country music vocal duo, The War And Treaty announce details today behind extending their headlining FALL 2023 LOVER'S GAME TOUR.
The band will bring their "massive, show-stopping vocals" (Vulture) to multiple cities this fall before closing out the leg in Austin, TX (10/22). Tickets for new headlining dates will be available this Friday (6/23) and "Hearts Town" fan club members can access tickets early via pre-sale beginning Wednesday (6/21) through Thursday (6/22).
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix. See all of their upcoming dates below:
2023 LOVER'S GAME TOUR DATES:
06/24/23 Sisters, OR - Big Ponderoo
06/29/23 Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch - Liberty Plaza (afternoon show)
06/29/23 Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort (evening show)
07/01/23 Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the Park
07/04/23 Nashville, TN - Let Freedom Sing! at Riverfront Park
07/19/23 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha +
07/20/23 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +
07/25/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT
07/26/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT
07/27/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT
07/28/23 White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival
08/05/23 Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival
08/10/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
08/11/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
08/12/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
08/17/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +
08/18/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +
08/19/23 Caroga Lake, NY - Caroga Lake Music Festival
08/25/23 Lugano, CH - Blues to Bop Festival
08/27/23 Leicestershire, UK - Long Road Festival
08/29/23 Dublin, IE - Workman's Club
08/31/23 Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
09/01/23 London, UK - Omeara
09/24/23 Franklin, TN - PIlgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
09/25/23 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
09/26/23 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of DUrham - Fletcher Hall *
09/27/23 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre *
09/29/23 Charleston, SC - Music Farm
10/01/23 Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
10/05/23 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock
10/06/23 Monterey, CA - Rebels and Renegades
10/08/23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
10/13/23 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
10/14/23 Spokane, WA - The District at Knitting Factory
10/17/23 Boulder, CO - eTown Hall
10/19/23 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
10/20/23 Dallas, TX - State Fair of Texas
10/21/23 San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
10/22/23 Austin, TX - Antone's
+Supporting Chris Stapleton
*With William Prince
The War And Treaty Release 'Dumb Luck' Video
How The War & Treaty Got Their Name And More
The War And Treaty To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music
Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals- more
Eric Church to Serve as 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame- Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1- more
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest
Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour
Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival
Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event
311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary
Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video
Stevie Nicks Announces Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Box set
Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video