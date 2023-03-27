The War And Treaty To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(UMG Nashville) Husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty will make the television debut of their fiery new single "Ain't No Harmin' Me" tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (3/27 at 10:35P CT on ABC).
Named as one of Vulture's "2023 Best Songs of the Year So Far," the track co-written by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter is the latest release from their new milestone album LOVER'S GAME (Mercury Nashville) and pulls back another layer of The War And Treaty's maturing relationship. The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb has already been named one of the best albums of the year so far by No Depression as well as Holler.
On the heels of LOVER'S GAME release, the husband-and-wife duo made their mark at SXSW before launching their 35-city LOVER'S GAME TOUR with special guest Kat & Alex.
Last night's capacity crowd at Los Angeles' Troubadour experienced how the recent CMT Music Awards-nominated duo bring "the devotional fervour of a revival meeting," (The Guardian). Limited tickets are still available for select dates as a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix.
The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music
The War And Treaty To Celebrate Lover's Game Release With Today Show Performance
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour
GoFundMe Set Up for Daughter of Saliva's Guitarist Wayne Swinny After his Death
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Arena Tour
Sass Jordan Honors Taylor Hawkins With Classic 'High Road Easy' Performance Stream
The War And Treaty To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
They Might Be Giants Add Dates To UK Tour
Crawlers Share New Single 'That Time of The Year Always'
Spark Of Life Release New Single 'Memmer?... U Memmer!'