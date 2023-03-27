The War And Treaty To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(UMG Nashville) Husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty will make the television debut of their fiery new single "Ain't No Harmin' Me" tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (3/27 at 10:35P CT on ABC).

Named as one of Vulture's "2023 Best Songs of the Year So Far," the track co-written by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter is the latest release from their new milestone album LOVER'S GAME (Mercury Nashville) and pulls back another layer of The War And Treaty's maturing relationship. The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb has already been named one of the best albums of the year so far by No Depression as well as Holler.



On the heels of LOVER'S GAME release, the husband-and-wife duo made their mark at SXSW before launching their 35-city LOVER'S GAME TOUR with special guest Kat & Alex.

Last night's capacity crowd at Los Angeles' Troubadour experienced how the recent CMT Music Awards-nominated duo bring "the devotional fervour of a revival meeting," (The Guardian). Limited tickets are still available for select dates as a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix.

