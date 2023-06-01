The War And Treaty Release 'Dumb Luck' Video

(The GreenRoom) The War And Treaty have released the music video for the "vital and fiery" (Hits Magazine) song, "Dumb Luck". The music video puts the spotlight directly on the chill inducing vocals of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, as they sing a pleading prayer for humility with spirit-swelling Gospel grit.
The duo shared the story behind the song, explaining, "This is a moment where we can't afford to take anything for granted. How we're making it, how we're thriving and surviving, how we stay motivated is all based on realizing three things. 1. It's all God. 2. To whom much is given much is required. 3. It could be anyone, but it's you so use your time wisely."
Tonight, The War And Treaty begin their stretch of opening dates for Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour. Watch the video below:
