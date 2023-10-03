The War And Treaty Share ACM Honors Performance Of Chris Stapleton's Cold

(UMG Nashville) The War And Treaty releases a scorching rendition of "Cold" Live from the Academy of Country Music Honors. In celebration of Chris Stapleton receiving the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, husband-and-wife duo Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter, Jr. performed Stapleton's Grammy Award-winning Best Country Song to a packed house at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Written by Stapleton, Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, and Derek Mixon, "Cold" first appeared on Stapleton's ACM, CMA, and Grammy Award-winning Starting Over album.

"The War and Treaty's handling of Stapleton's "Cold" elevated a blues song about heartbreak to a master class in the art of delivering a gut-bucket soul-inspired power ballad" - The Tennessean

"Husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty brought the audience to its collective feet with their otherworldly, showstopping offering of Stapleton's "Cold," their unparalleled voices melting over the song's soulful angst" - Billboard

The War And Treaty, recently named the Americana Music Association's Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year, also earned their first-ever Country Music Association nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year (results air live Nov. 8 on ABC).

