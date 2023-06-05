Tyra Madison 'Plead The 5th' With New Single

(AristoPR) Rising country artist Tyra Madison has released her new single, "Plead The 5th." The track is now available for streaming (here) on all major platforms, allowing fans to experience Tyra's exceptional vocals and storytelling abilities firsthand.

"Plead The 5th" highlights Tyra's storytelling prowess as she portrays the role of a mistreated significant other who endured the lasting impact of a tumultuous relationship spanning three years. When confronted by the police about her husband's whereabouts, Tyra skillfully exercises her right to remain silent, indicating her full awareness of the events surrounding his disappearance, or more accurately, the actions she took.

Tyra commented on the release of the track, saying "I've always wanted to write a story-telling song and have been inspired by movies - I'm a crime show junkie!"

Recognized as "one of the most exciting new voices" by CelebMix, Tyra Madison originates from Pine Top, Kentucky. Drawing inspiration from esteemed artists like Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris, Tyra has fully immersed herself in the art of songwriting and performing, leaving an indelible mark on the Nashville community and beyond.

With over 12 million streams across all digital service platforms, Tyra's music has found its way into influential playlists such as Spotify's "New Music Nashville" and Apple Music's "Country Risers." She has garnered support slots while touring with acclaimed acts including Nelly, Ernest, Lonestar, Maddie & Tae, and Priscilla Block. In addition, Tyra has graced the stages of prominent music events such as Country Radio Seminar 2023 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023.

