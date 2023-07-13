.

Vern Gosdin To Be Honored With VernFest

07-13-2023

(117) Renowned songwriter, Max T. Barnes, announces VernFest, a celebration of all things Vern Gosdin, taking place on August 4 at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tenn.

VernFest is set to celebrate Vern Gosdin's musical legacy in the heart of Nashville with special guests including Johnny Rodriguez, Ken Mellons, Linda Davis, Lang Scott, Kelli Johnson and more! Tickets can be purchased here.

Vern Gosdin's iconic songs have captivated the hearts of country music fans worldwide with his vocals and songs. Many of these timeless classics were written by acclaimed songwriter Max D. Barnes, alongside his son and event host, Max T. Barnes.

Some of Gosdin's hits include, "Chiseled In Stone," "If You're Gonna Do Me Wrong," "This Ain't My First Rodeo," and "Way Down Deep." These remarkable songs merely scratch the surface of the fifty-plus cuts that the Barnes duo wrote for legend, Vern Gosdin.

