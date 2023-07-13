Vern Gosdin To Be Honored With VernFest

(117) Renowned songwriter, Max T. Barnes, announces VernFest, a celebration of all things Vern Gosdin, taking place on August 4 at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tenn.
VernFest is set to celebrate Vern Gosdin's musical legacy in the heart of Nashville with special guests including Johnny Rodriguez, Ken Mellons, Linda Davis, Lang Scott, Kelli Johnson and more! Tickets can be purchased here.
Vern Gosdin's iconic songs have captivated the hearts of country music fans worldwide with his vocals and songs. Many of these timeless classics were written by acclaimed songwriter Max D. Barnes, alongside his son and event host, Max T. Barnes.
Some of Gosdin's hits include, "Chiseled In Stone," "If You're Gonna Do Me Wrong," "This Ain't My First Rodeo," and "Way Down Deep." These remarkable songs merely scratch the surface of the fifty-plus cuts that the Barnes duo wrote for legend, Vern Gosdin.
There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar
The Eagles Expand Farewell Tour Due To Overwhelming Demand
Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires
Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video
Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event
The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book
Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert