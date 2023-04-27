Waylon Hanel Announces New Album 'NEW OLD OUTLAWS'

(Music City Media) Waylon Hanel, the young buck reigniting the torch to carry on the Outlaw movement and tradition, has announced the release of his sophomore CD aptly titled NEW OLD OUTLAWS (Waylon Hanel Music). Recorded at the renowned Omnisound Studios on Music Row in Nashville, the six-song recording project will be available via all major digital retail outlets and streaming platforms on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Pre-save/presale event begins May 19, 2023/Distribution by Ed Gertler, Digital Retail Services.)

A rugged, gritty vocalist, Waylon Hanel possesses a well-worn authenticity reviving signatures of country music stylists from some of his greatest influences (Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, and

his namesake, Waylon Jennings); NEW OLD OUTLAWS is properly dressed as an official introduction to the young stylist as nothing less than apropos. The project features signature originals produced and written alongside veteran songwriter and producer, Bernie Nelson (Conway Twitty / Kris Kristofferson Ricky Van Shelton / Kenny Chesney / Wynonna / Chris Ledoux). The full-bodied recordings spotlight authentic, old-school sound, showcasing skillful, seasoned song craftsmanship and musicianship, enlivened by contemporary Nashville instrumentation and simplistic production that leaves space wide open for Hanel's crystal clear vocals.

"Waylon is a genuine artist. His appreciation for older Outlaw music is what motivated the direction of the songs written for the NEW OLD OUTLAWS recording project," introduced NEW OLD OUTLAWS producer and co-writer, Bernie Nelson.

The title track ("New Old Outlaws"), making waves at country radio now (currently sitting at No. 59 on the MusicRow Breakout Chart), is poignant to the phrase "They Don't Make Them Like They Used To" paying homage to "the good ole days," America's fiber and the heritage of traditional country music. Alternatively complementing, the vibey, stark "New Old Outlaws Rewind"* remix (featured bonus track produced by Kolt Barber) boasts swampy dobro and "railroad" percussion throughout to enliven imagery of memorable Nashville vintage recordings from years gone by.

"Waylon is a great new talent with a throwback in his vocals and delivery that is both unique and nostalgic," added "New Old Outlaws Rewind" producer Kolt Barber. "He'll gain new audiences and fans seeking something refreshing yet comfortably familiar."

