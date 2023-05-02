ZAC Share 'It's Only Words' Video

Single art

(Big Mouth) In preparation for the release of their new album 'ZAC II' on 12th May via Wild Honey Records, Italian rockers ZAC have today shared new single 'It's Only Words'.

ZAC explain: "It's only words... too many words. Today, we're surrounded by words, words are everywhere and too many people use words to voice their unrequested opinions on everything. Imagine a silent hero, a Clint Eastwood figure; strong and silent with the power to ignore those endless, unwanted voices."

'It's Only Words' is the first single taken from 'ZAC II', following the synth-wave atmosphere of album opener 'The World Is Standing Still' and the coming-of-age anthem 'Stargazer'.

Following the release of their 2019 self-titled debut album, the four pop heroes that make up the Teflon team of ZAC are about to make a welcome return to your turntable with their second LP, the imaginatively-titled "ZAC II".

No longer must you pine for ZAC's stellar pop melodies. Switch on your Spector detector, turn your framed "Sergeant Pepper" LP to the wall and let ZAC's quirky pop fuel your dancing shoes. Lorenzo Moretti (Giuda's guitarist and creative mind) and Tiziano Tarli (multi-instrumentalist and music historian) have put together another surfeit of sensational songs. Pablo continues to provide the beats, and Sterbus returns on the bass guitar.

Related Stories

Niko Moon and Zac Brown Share 'Heaven Has A Bar'

The Zach Waters Band Share 'Right Back At It' Lyric Video

Zac Brown Band Announce From The Fire Tour

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup

More ZAC News