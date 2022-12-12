Zac Brown Band Announce From The Fire Tour

Zac Brown Band have announced that they will be returning to the road next summer and fall for their 2023 From the Fire Tour, that will feature support at various dates from Marcus King, Tenille Townes, and King Calaway.

The From the Fire Tour is set to launch on June 30th in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena and will conclude on November 4th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"This past year was monumental, and we're thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the 'From the Fire Tour,'" said Brown. "We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can't wait to be back out on the road with our fans."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 16th at 10AM Local Time . Check local listings for support acts. See the dates below:

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Friday, July 14, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, August 5, 2023 - Canton, OH - Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Sunday, August 6, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Friday, August 11, 2023 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Saturday, August 12, 2023 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 19, 2023 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park+

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thursday, October 5, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Friday, October 6, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, October 7, 2023 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Thursday, October 12, 2023 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Friday, October 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, October 20, 2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 21, 2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thursday, November 2, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Friday, November 3, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Tampa, FL- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

