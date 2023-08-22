Eddie Vedder Announces Two Solo Concerts in Seattle

(Republic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has just announced two new concert dates for October 2023. Coming on the heels of his September 30 headlining set at Ohana Festival, these shows will take place Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.
Vedder will be returning to the solo stage to raise support for EB Research Partnership (EBRP). All proceeds from the shows will be donated to EBRP, an organization Jill Vedder and Eddie Vedder founded with a group of parents in 2010 to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa.
A special ticket pre-sale for both concerts begins today for current Ten Club members who were active as of Sunday, August 20. Public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Registration. Ticketmaster Registration opens today at 10am PT and closes Tuesday, August 22 at 5pm PT.
Saturday, September 30 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival*
Monday, October 23 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
Tuesday, October 24 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
