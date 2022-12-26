Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffered Vocal Cord Damage (2022 In Review)

Group was forced to pull plug on show
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffered Vocal Cord Damage was a top 22 story from July 2022: Pearl Jam canceled a July 20 concert in Vienna, Austria on short notice after Eddie Vedder suffered vocal cord damage during a performance at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17.
"To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too," shared the band on social media. "However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.
"This is brutal news and horrible timing...for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend....As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There's just no throat available at this time...So very, very deeply sorry."
