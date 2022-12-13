Eddie Vedder Teamed Up With NASA For 'Invincible' Video (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Eddie Vedder Teamed Up With NASA For 'Invincible' Video was a top 22 story from March 2022: Eddie Vedder has teamed up with NASA on a video collaboration for "Invincible", which is the opening track from his latest solo album, "Earthling."
The project is inspired by NASA's Artemis I Moon mission, which will see the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft - the only human-rated spacecraft in the world capable of deep-space travel - lift off from Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the Moon.
Through the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence, and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
The "Invincible" video includes footage of various pre-launch tests, along with animations of launch, the orbit around the Moon, and the return to Earth.
"Congratulations NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on the roll out of Artemis I," says Vedder. "We can't wait to see it take to the skies."
The rocker recently performed a series of US dates to launch "Earthling", which was produced by guitarist Andrew Watt and features appearances by Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ringo Starr, among others.
Pearl Jam will return to live action on May 3 in San Diego, CA when they begin the first leg of a North American tour before heading to Europe in mid-June for as series of summer dates. Watch the video here.
Eddie Vedder Jams Tom Petty Classics With Heartbreakers Star (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds (2022 In Review)
Green Day and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Top Innings Festival Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration
Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer
Metallica Share Behind The Scenes Look At 'Lux AEterna' Video
Adam Lambert Covers Duran Duran Classic 'Ordinary World'
Maddie & Tae Extend All Song No Static Tour Into 2023
Singled Out: Ghostwreck's Poison
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50 (2022 In Review)
Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire (2022 In Review)