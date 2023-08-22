In This Moment Deliver 'GODMODE' Video

In This Moment have released a music video for the title track of their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE, which is due out October 27, 2023 via BMG.
The label sent over the following details: "The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It's been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral," says vocalist Maria Brink about the title track.
The L.A.-based band's eighth album finds Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career. "We're always striving for reinvention and growth. It's been 10 years since our Blood album, and there's been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be," explains Brink.
GODMODE was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).
GODMODE contains 10 dynamic songs that mark a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.
"We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we've created," says Howorth.
