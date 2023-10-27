In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

In This Moment have shared a visualizer video for their song "Damaged" featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, to celebrate the arrival of their new studio album "GODMODE".

Vocalist Maria Brink said of the collaboration, "We've been wanting to work with Spencer [Charnas] for a while. The back and forth with his vocal is someone actually feeling that they love and understand you, and they want to help you and go through it with you.

"Lyrically and emotionally it comes from a place of me going through a lot of different traumatic things. I suffered from unworthiness. It's a lot to be with somebody who has post-traumatic stress. I have a lot of tics and things, and you can get into the mindset that you should just be alone, so nobody has to deal with it. It's sourcing back to that in my past."

The band recorded the 10-track effort with Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas.

Guitarist Chris Howorth shared, "There's a spontaneity in this album that you can hear. It's a little more visceral. And that we're not with Kevin [Churko], who has done all our albums except for our very first, fans will hear those differences too, which is really cool and exciting for us. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we've created." Now you can here via your favorite streaming service and watch the new visualizer video below:

In This Moment's "Damaged" Featuring Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills Visualizer

