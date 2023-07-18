Converge Announce North American Tour Dates

(another side) On the heels of their re-press of their Roadburn live performance of the landmark album Jane Doe (Jane Live, out now on Deathwish Inc.), Converge continue their forward momentum with the announcement of tour dates this fall in select markets in North America.
Converge will be joined by Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Entry for shows on the west coast in September and October, and will close out the year with two very special shows on the east coast with Botch and Cave In.
Tickets for the west coast tour dates are on sale now. See the dates below:
Converge, North American Tour Dates:
September 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *
September 30 San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods *
October 2 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
October 3 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
October 4 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *
October 6 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
October 7 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Vets Hall *
October 8 Pomona, CA @ Glass House *
November 17 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
November 18 Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^
* w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
^ w/ Botch, Cave In
