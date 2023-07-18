.

Converge Announce North American Tour Dates

07-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Converge Promo photo
Promo photo

(another side) On the heels of their re-press of their Roadburn live performance of the landmark album Jane Doe (Jane Live, out now on Deathwish Inc.), Converge continue their forward momentum with the announcement of tour dates this fall in select markets in North America.

Converge will be joined by Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Entry for shows on the west coast in September and October, and will close out the year with two very special shows on the east coast with Botch and Cave In.

Tickets for the west coast tour dates are on sale now. See the dates below:

Converge, North American Tour Dates:
September 29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *
September 30 San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods *
October 2 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
October 3 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
October 4 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *
October 6 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
October 7 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Vets Hall *
October 8 Pomona, CA @ Glass House *
November 17 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
November 18 Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

* w/ Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
^ w/ Botch, Cave In

Related Stories
Converge Announce North American Tour Dates

Converge Announce Bloodmoon EU and UK Headline Tour

Converge Share New Single 'Coil'

Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album

AC/DC Classic Receives All-Star Quarantine Cover

More Converge News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more

Reviews

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Latest News

Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast

Godsmack Expand North American Tour

Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video

Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video

Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video

Singled Out: Phil Aiken's Lesser Lights

Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short

Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall