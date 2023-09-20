In This Moment Share Cover Of Bjork's 'ARMY OF ME'

(BMG) In This Moment releases the third new song with a stirring cover of Bjork's "ARMY OF ME" off their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE out October 27, 2023 via BMG.

"I was a teenager when I first got into Bjork. I was mesmerized by her. She has a really inspiring energy to a lot of her stuff, an enlightening feeling. She's just so innovative and groundbreaking and inspiring and magical," says vocalist Maria Brink.

Guitarist Chris Howorth adds, "Maria played me three different Bjork songs to see which I thought would be the best. This was the one. I didn't know it was gonna come out as cool as it is. It's so rockin'."

The L.A.-based band's upcoming eighth album GODMODE finds Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career.

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

"There's a spontaneity in this album that you can hear. It's a little more visceral. And that we're not with Kevin [Churko], who has done all our albums except for our very first, fans will hear those differences too, which is really cool and exciting for us," says Howorth. "We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we've created."

