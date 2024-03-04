Old Crow Medicine Show Announce 2024 Jubilee Tour

(MPG) Old Crow Medicine Show has announced the 2024 Jubilee Tour in support of their GRAMMY-nominated album, which celebrates the group's 25-year anniversary.
Joined by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, OCMS founding member Willie Watson and The Del McCoury Band on select dates, the band's nationwide trek includes a performance at Luck Reunion on March 14, as well as stops in Dallas, New York, Boston and much more throughout the year, wrapping up in December with a return to Nashville for their annual New Year's Eve shows at the Ryman Auditorium.
Tickets will go on sale via the band's website this Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with a special artist pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time.
"25 years since we first journeyed across the continent with fiddles and banjos blazing, the unstoppable spirit of Old Crow remains," says Ketch Secor. "Like every new year since the first, the guys and I are excited for another spin around the country. We're grateful for the lifelong passionate love affair with our amazing audience and the incredible land we share. Come one, come all and join in our jubilee."
Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 Tour Dates:
March 14 - Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion
March 15 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
March 16 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom =
April 10 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre ^
April 11 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts ^
April 12 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ^
April 13 - Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts ^
April 14 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^
April 25 - Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest
April 26 - Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater *
April 27 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre &
May 10 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
May 11 - Knoxville, TN @ Southern Skies Music Festival
May 24 - Charleston, SC @ Spoleto Festival USA
May 25 - Charleston, SC @ Spoleto Festival USA
May 26 - Cumberland, MD @ DelFest
June 12 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
June 13 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Virginia Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
June 14 - Escondido, CA @ Concert Hall at California Center for the Arts Escondido
June 15 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
June 16 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
June 18 - Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge
June 19 - Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion *
June 20 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
June 21 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater *
June 22 - Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
June 23 - Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
July 7 - Orillia, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival
July 9 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *
July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA *
July 11 - Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts *
July 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +
July 13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park %
July 17 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
July 18 - Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company
July 19 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
July 21 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
August 9 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
August 16 - Richmond, VA @ Maymont $
August 17 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
August 30 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *
September 13 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
December 31 - Nashville TN @ Ryman Auditorium
= with Vincent Neil Emerson
^ with Willie Watson
* with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
& with Hayes Carll and Band of Heathens
+ with The Del McCoury Band
% with The Del McCoury Band and Brennen Leigh
# with Hank Williams Jr.
$ with Town Mountain
