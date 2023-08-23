.

Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum

08-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost News August 23, 2023

(NLM) As Ghost's September 11-12 headline stand at the Kia Forum looms ever closer, the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles has unveiled the Ghost Devotional Pop-Up. As the faithful await the return of Papa Emeritus IV and co. to the City of Angels, they are invited to enter the hand crafted, custom built confession booth and bare their souls about why they think Ghost are the best rock band in the world! Make amends and leave atoned, with a souvenir photo of the experience.

The Ghost Devotional Pop-Up was designed and fabricated by Justin Ware of Creativeware (Beastie Boys Exhibit at Orange County Museum of Art) and built by carpenter/welder Greg S. Gilday (The Mandalorian, Tenet, Westworld). The custom created structure will be accompanied by a museum installation displaying Papa Emeritus III's outfit worn at the 2015 GRAMMYs® -the year Ghost took the Best Metal Performance award for "Cirice" from the band's third album, Meliora.

The Ghost Devotional Pop Up will be open to GRAMMY Museum visitors through September 17. Ghost's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 continues through September 12-remaining dates as follows:

08/23/23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/24/23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
08/25/23 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/27/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
08/29/23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
08/30/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
08/31/23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02/23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/03/23 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/05/23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
09/08/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
09/12/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Related Stories
Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum

Ghost of Vroom Map Out North American Headline Tour

Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video

Ghost of Vroom Deliver 'Yesterday In California' Video

Ghost Hounds Score Southern Rock Hit With 'Last Train To Nowhere'

More Ghost News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum- Oceans Cover System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey'- Of Mice & Men- more

Eric Clapton, Bob Weir Appear On Stephen Marley's New Album- Metallica Screening At The Academy Museum- Robert Plant- more

Day In Country

Wynonna Judd Announces Back To Wy Tour- Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland

Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts

Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals

Victoria Anthony - New Disaster

Latest News

Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum

Oceans Reveal Cover Of System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey'

Of Mice & Men Premiere 'Castaway' Video

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Too Far Gone' In New Jersey

The Who Preview Expanded Edition Of Who's Next And Life House

Hippie Death Cult Share 'Better Days' Visualzier

Meat Puppets Share Trailer For SST Catalog Reissues

Singled Out: Jordan Asher's Everest