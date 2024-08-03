Ghost Release 'The Future Is A Foreign Land' Animated Video

(hennemusic) Ghost has released an animated music video for its latest single, "The Future Is A Foreign Land." Written by the 3rd Papa Nihil, the newly-uncovered 1969-era song is the sole previously-unreleased studio track to be featured on the soundtrack to the group's "Rite Here Rite Now" film.

Papa Nihil has previously been credited with writing "Kiss The Go-Goat" and "Mary On A Cross", which were issued on the 2019 EP "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic."

"Rite Here Rite Now" captures Ghost over the course of a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that also served as the two-night finale of the group's Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023.

The film presents a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running webisode series; the result blends favorites from all five of Ghost's albums interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans-all interacting behind the scenes with Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Get more details and stream the new video for "The Future Is A Foreign Land" here.

Related Stories

Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack

Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video

Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming

Cinnamon Babe and Love Ghost Take On Haters With 'DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?'

News > Ghost

Share this article: