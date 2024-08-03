Ghost Release 'The Future Is A Foreign Land' Animated Video

(hennemusic) Ghost has released an animated music video for its latest single, "The Future Is A Foreign Land." Written by the 3rd Papa Nihil, the newly-uncovered 1969-era song is the sole previously-unreleased studio track to be featured on the soundtrack to the group's "Rite Here Rite Now" film.
Papa Nihil has previously been credited with writing "Kiss The Go-Goat" and "Mary On A Cross", which were issued on the 2019 EP "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic."
"Rite Here Rite Now" captures Ghost over the course of a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that also served as the two-night finale of the group's Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023.
The film presents a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running webisode series; the result blends favorites from all five of Ghost's albums interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans-all interacting behind the scenes with Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.
Get more details and stream the new video for "The Future Is A Foreign Land" here.
Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack
Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video
Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming
Cinnamon Babe and Love Ghost Take On Haters With 'DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?'
Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury- Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes- Marilyn Manson Returns- AC/DC- more
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar- Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music- more
Watch Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Video- Riley Thomas Returns With 'Angels'- Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol As Judge- Luke Combs- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Aerosmith Retire Due To Steven's Vocal Injury
Ghost Release 'The Future Is A Foreign Land' Animated Video
Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes
Finger Eleven Celebrate 1 Billion Streams With 'Adrenaline'
Stream The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Album
The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single
Los Lonely Boys Mark 'Resurrection' With 'I Let You Think That You Do' Video
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives