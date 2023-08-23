.

Oceans Reveal Cover Of System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey'

08-23-2023

Oceans News
Chop Suey single cover

(Nuclear Blast) Oceans are back with their first new music since the release of their second studio album Hell Is Where The Heart Is last November! The German nu-metal band proudly presents their latest single 'Chop Suey', a cover of the System Of A Down classic.

As you would expect, the Germans have put their own stamp on the song, creating a darker version of the legendary track as they pay tribute to their roots.

Timo Rotten comments: "Toxicity was one of my favorite albums when it came out, but I hadn't heard it in a while. Then Thomas dug it up again a few weeks ago and the question immediately came to my mind: How would this sound with growls? And whether I could do it at all. We just had to try it out. Did I get it right? I think you have to decide for yourselves."

