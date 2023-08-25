Dollyrots Premiere 'Night Owl' Video

(IMM) As they get set to hit the road once again the Dollyrots premiere the official video for their new song "Night Owl" directed by Steven Shea (Abyssmal Entertainment) and from their upcoming new album Night Owls to be released on October 13.



"We cut the "Night Owl" video in Los Angeles. The streets of the city are the place where we spent so many reckless nights running from rock show to rock show, cutting our teeth in the music scene. We're a different kind of Night Owl now, making music & allowing creativity to happen after we put the kids to sleep" - says bassist and singer Kelly Ogden.



The song has already been deemed The Coolest Song In The World on Sirius XM's Underground Garage, garnering a featured spot with heavy rotation. The Night Owls full-length album will be out on October 13 on Wicked Cool Records.



For Night Owls, The Dollyrots once again enlisted longtime collaborator John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Meet Me At the Altar) who is responsible for the bulk of production credit. Every pre-order comes with an instant download of the songs "Night Owl" and "Hey Girl". Pre-orders made directly from the band's site will receive additional downloads that include demos and alternative versions that will be delivered in advance of the October 13th release date.

