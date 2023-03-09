The Dollyrots Celebrate Tour With Limited Edition Release

(Indie Music Media) The Dollyrots kick off their 2023 US tour with a new original song, "Hey Girl" with a B-side of the Divinyls "I Touch Myself". A limited edition 7-inch single will be available exclusively at shows starting this week and at www.dollyrots.com. The songs will be out on all major streaming platforms on March 17.
"Hey Girl" was recorded at Stevie Van Zandt's Renegade Studios in New York City, co-produced by John Fields (Pink, Har Mar Superstar, Soul Asylum, Miley Cyrus,) the band, and Stevie Van Zandt, and engineered by Geoff Sanoff (Fountains of Wayne, a Perfect Circle, Darlene Love). The song is the first worldwide release from the band's upcoming full-length LP due out this fall. Order the single here.
After a wildly successful UK tour run last month, this week the band will embark on the Hey Girl 2023 Tour Part 2 with the Von Tramps. The Dollyrots will also be playing on September 1 at the 3rd annual Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival at the legendary Circle Drive-In Theater in Pennsylvania. The festival features three stages and one-of-a-kind events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.
With The Von Tramps
March 9 at Reggie's in Chicago, IL
March 10 at Uptown VFW in Minneapolis, MN
March 11 at X-Ray Arcade in Milwaukee, WI
March 12 at Raccoon Motel in Davenport, IA
March 13 at Nightshop in Bloomington, IL
March 14 at Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO
March 15 at Southgate House in Newport, KY
March 16 at Melody Inn in Indianapolis, IN
March 17 at The Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, OH
March 18 at Rumba Café in Columbus, OH
March 19 at The Sanctuary, Detroit, MI
