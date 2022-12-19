The Dollyrots and Don't Panic Announce UK Coheadline Tour

Tour poster

The Dollyrots and Don't Panic have announced they will be teaming up early next year to launch a coheadlining tour of the UK that will feature eight dates.

The trek will be kicking off on Valentine's Day (February 14th) in Manchester at FAC251 and will wrap up on February 21st in London at the New Cross Inn.

Don't Panic frontman Ted Felicetti had this to say, "My band and I can't even begin to express how excited we are to be coming overseas for Valentine's day next year.

"I had already planned on asking Luis and Kelly to be my Valentine, so this makes it way easier! Ever since my acoustic tour in the UK with Jaret from Bowling For Soup, we have been getting dozens of emails and messages for Don't Panic to return, and who am I to deny everyone such a treat. All four of us are ready for Weatherspoons, Nandos, Kabobs, cloudy skies, and most importantly... you!"

The Dollyrots frontwoman Kelly Ogden added, "After touring the UK with Bowling for Soup and Lit this last time around the fan response made it clear we absolutely had to get back for a headline tour.

"We promised we'd be back soon so now's the time! And we decided to keep it in the BFS family so we're headed over with our pals Don't Panic. Can't wait to play some longer sets and get loud with all our UK fans and friends!"

February 14th - Manchester - FAC251

February 15th - Glasgow - King Tut's

February 16th - Leeds - Key Club

February 17th - Nottingham - Bodega

February 18th - Bristol - Exchange

February 19th - Southampton - Joiners

February 20th - Exeter - Cavern

February 21st - London - New Cross Inn

Related Stories

The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover

The Dollyrots Music and Merch

News > The Dollyrots