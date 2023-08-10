The Dollyrots Share 'Night Owl' Title Track

Cover art

The Dollyrots have premiered a lyric video for "Night Owl", which is the title track from their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on October 13th.

Earshot Media shared these details: For 'Night Owls.' the band once again enlisted longtime collaborator John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Meet Me At the Altar) who is responsible for the bulk of production credit. Every pre-order comes with an instant download of the song "Night Owl" and "Hey Girl." Pre-orders made directly from the band's site will receive additional downloads that include demos and alternative versions and will be delivered in advance of the October 13th release date.

In addition, the band is offering one-of-a-kind and limited items with 'Night Owls' pre-orders that include stage gear, custom guitars, phone calls from the band, private acoustic house party performances, band wardrobe, lots of bundles, and more. Check it out here.

This fall they will embark on a co-headlining run with Tsunami Bomb, including a September 1st pitstop at the 3rd annual Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival. This will be followed by more 2023 Eastern USA dates, several to be announced soon.

The Dollyrots have released albums on Panic Button/Lookout and Blackheart Records and are now working with Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records. They have hit the Billboard Heatseekers chart multiple times and through it all touring raged on.

"The are the natural progeny of The Ramones and The Descendents. The Dollyrots walk that magical line between knife-sharpened irony and poodle-skirt nostalgia that few punk bands have or can. As they took the stage, their legacy was on full display" - Screamer Magazine

Tour dates:

w/SMOKING POPES

8/30 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

w/ TSUNAMI BOMB

8/31 - Sonia - Boston, MA

9/1 - Camp Punksylvania - Scranton, PA

9/2 - DC9 - Washington, DC

9/3 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

November -

11/1 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

11/2 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

11/3 - The Cobra - Nashville, TN

11/4 - The Bark - Tallahassee, FL

11/5 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

Related Stories

Dollyrots Share 'Still Holding On' Lyric Video

The Dollyrots Celebrate Tour With Limited Edition Release

The Dollyrots and Don't Panic Announce UK Coheadline Tour

The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover

More The Dollyrots News