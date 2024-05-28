Asking Alexandria Announce Second Leg of All My Friends U.S. Tour

(SRO) Asking Alexandria have announced the second leg of their successful headlining "All My Friends" U.S tour produced by Live Nation. The tour will kick off Tuesday, September 24 in Sioux Falls, SD and wraps Saturday, November 2 in Chico, CA.
The band has invited returning special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive along with opening act Archers. General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 31 at 10:00 A.M. local time via Asking Alexandria's website.
Asking Alexandria's eighth album, Where Do We Go From Here?--released in August of 2023 via Better Noise Music--features the group's second-ever #1 Active Rock radio single with album track "Psycho." To date, the album has accumulated over 43 million streams and its music and lyric videos have garnered more than 5 million YouTube views. Produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), the album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their signature sound with experimental electronics. ASKING ALEXANDRIA released a new EP earlier this year, DARK VOID, which features the original version of the track "Dark Void" along with a new radio edit, a stripped-down piano version, a Sullivan King-remixed version, and the fan-favored electronic-tinged album track "Nothing Left."
ASKING ALEXANDRIA "ALL MY FRIENDS" U.S. TOUR 2024 DATES
with Memphis Mayfire, The Word Alive & Archers
9/24 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
9/25 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club - The Rave Hall #
9/27 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
9/28 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #
9/29 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
10/1 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues - Chicago
10/2 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/4 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
10/5 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - Cleveland
10/6 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/8 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/9 Portland, ME @ Aura
10/11 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
10/12 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/15 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Piedmont Hall
10/16 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/18 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
10/19 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^
10/20 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
10/22 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #
10/23 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #
10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/26 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre - Tucson
10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/30 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
11/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/2 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #
^ no Memphis Mayfire
* no Archers
# non Live Nation date
