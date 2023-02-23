Crown The Empire Release Dogma Video To Announce New Album

Dogma cover art

Crown The Empire have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, to be entitled "Dogma", on April 28th and have shared a music video for the title track.

Rise Records shared these details: DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination.

Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in Dogma. "The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It's more honest and direct," shares vocalist Andy Leo who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.

"We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we've done more recently," shares longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree on the band's new era. "The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band's more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound."

"Dogma "will include previously released singles "Immortalize," "In Another Life" featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and "Dancing With The Dead," which combined have garnered 11.5M+ streams to date. The album will also include a collaboration with Palaye Royale's Remington Leith.

Dogma Tracklist

1. DOGMA

2. Black Sheep

3. Modified

4. Paranoid

5. In Another Life (feat. Courtney LaPlante)

6. Superstar (feat. Remington Leith)

7. Dancing with the Dead

8. Immortalize

9. Someone Else

10. Labyrinth

Crown The Empire Share New Song 'Immortalize'

We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour

Crown The Empire Reveal All-Star 'Johnny's Revenge' Reimagining

Crown The Empire Launching The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour

