Crown The Empire Release 'Superstar' Video As Dogma Arrives

(Rise Records) DOGMA, the fifth studio album from genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire is out now via Rise Records. Alongside the release, the band premieres the music video for "Superstar." The track, featuring Palaye Royale's Remington Leith, will join the album's previously released singles "Black Sheep," "DOGMA," "Immortalize," "In Another Life" featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and "Dancing With The Dead."
DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA. "The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It's more honest and direct," adds Andy Leo who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.
"We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we've done more recently," shares longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree on the band's new era. "The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band's more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound."
