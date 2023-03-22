Crown The Empire Share New DOGMA Single 'Black Sheep'

Cover art

(Rise Records) Crown The Empire share the next single from their forthcoming fifth studio album DOGMA out April 28 via Rise Records. "Black Sheep," joins previously released "DOGMA," "Immortalize," "In Another Life" featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and "Dancing With The Dead."

"We've tackled many lofty ideas with the singles we've released thus far but with 'Black Sheep' we wanted to bring it back down to earth to our early days as a band. When we were playing together in a garage and making songs with a "f*** you" attitude, just for the sake of doing it," shares vocalist Andy Leo. "We kept that spirit alive with 'Black Sheep' and aim to provide a solid 3:52 seconds of in-your-face energy that young crown would've loved. We hope you love it too."

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA. "The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It's more honest and direct," shares vocalist Andy Leo who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.

"We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we've done more recently," shares longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree on the band's new era. "The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band's more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound."

DOGMA TRACK LIST

1. DOGMA

2. Black Sheep

3. Modified

4. Paranoid

5. In Another Life (feat. Courtney LaPlante)

6. Superstar (feat. Remington Leith)

7. Dancing with the Dead

8. Immortalize

9. Someone Else

10. Labyrinth

Crown The Empire will hit the road this spring supporting Texas hard-rock band Nothing More. The band has also recently announced a handful of dates this summer with Falling In Reverse and Ice Nine Kills.

CROWN THE EMPIRE TOUR DATES

supporting Nothing More

3/31 Richmond, VA The National

4/1 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

4/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

4/4 Harrisburg, PA HMAC

4/5 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

4/7 Philadelphia, PA TLA

4/8 Worcester, MA The Palladium

4/9 New York, NY Irving Plaza

4/11 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

4/12 Dubuque, AL Five Flags Civic Center

4/13 Clive, IA Horizons Event Center

4/15 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

4/16 Omaha, NE The Admiral

4/17 Denver, CO Ogden Theater

4/19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

4/21 Calgary, AB The Palace Theater

4/22 Edmonton, AB Midway

4/24 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

4/25 Boise, ID The Knitting Factory

4/27 Seattle, WA Neptune

4/28 Portland, OR The Roseland Theater

4/29 Spokane, WA The Knitting Factory

5/1 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades - SOLD OUT

5/2 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

5/3 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

5/5 San Diego, CA Observatory Northpark

supporting Falling In Reverse & Ice Nine Kills

6/30 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater

7/2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/3 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

7/6 Asheville, NC ExploreAsheville.com Arena

7/17 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

7/18 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Ampitheatre

Related Stories

Crown The Empire Release Dogma Video To Announce New Album

Crown The Empire Share New Song 'Immortalize'

We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour

Crown The Empire Reveal All-Star 'Johnny's Revenge' Reimagining

More Crown The Empire News