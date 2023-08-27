U.D.O. Release 'Fight For The Right' Lyric Video

(Earsplit) U.D.O. strike back with their new thirteen-track studio album, which was lauded by hard 'n' heavy press worldwide and thereby cements the fact that they're not only midfielders but definitely one of the main forerunners of the scene.



But that's not all: Touchdown also marks the musical reunion of singer Udo Dirkschneider and bassist Peter Baltes (ex-Accept) who joined the U.D.O. ranks a few months ago. To celebrate those happenings, the group has launched a lyric video for new song, "Fight For The Right." It's an anti-war track that continues U.D.O.'s tradition of delivering heavy, old-school riffing, this time garnished with a grand, classical music dominated guitar solo.

Crafted with producer and mixing engineer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studio (Wilhelmshaven, Germany), the massive Touchdown was mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany). The record includes a guest appearance by violinist Stefan Pintev on the closing track, and bass tracks were recorded by new member Baltes. Artwork was provided by Martin Häusler who was also responsible for shooting band photos in support of the new album campaign.



European fans can catch U.D.O./DIRKSCHNEIDER live in the coming weeks.



U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER Live:

8/25/2023 Baltic Open Air - Haddeby, DE

9/16/2023 Beast Of Rocks @ Stadthalle - Tuttlingen, DE

10/07/2023 Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle - Würzburg, DE *

10/22/2023 Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik - Linz, AT

10/29/2023 Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum - Salzburg, AT

Touchdown World Tour 2023/24:

2/23/2024 Eventhall Airport - Regensburg-Obertraubling, DE

2/24/2024 Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, DE

2/25/2024 Factory - Magdeburg, DE

2/28/2024 Markthalle - Hamburg, DE

2/29/2024 Turbinenhalle 2 - Oberhausen, DE

3/01/2024 Musikhalle - Markneukirchen, DE

3/02/2024 Hellraiser - Leipzig, DE

3/03/2024 Backstage - Munich, DE

3/06/2024 Capitol - Mannheim, DE

3/07/2024 Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, DE

3/08/2024 Kaminwerk - Memmingen, DE

3/09/2024 Löwensaal- Nuremberg, DE

3/10/2024 CH Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, CH

3/14/2024 Pumpwerk - Wilhelmshaven, DE

3/16/2024 Metal Diver Festival - Marsberg, DE

3/20/2024 Roxy - Prague, CZ

3/22/2024 Sono Centrum - Brno, CZ

3/23/2024 Garage Club - Ostrava, CZ

5/10-11/2024 Rock In Rautheim - Braunschweig, DE*

7/03-06/2024 Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, DE *

*As DIRKSCHNEIDER

