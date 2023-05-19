U.D.O. Announce New Album 'Touchdown'

Album art

(Earsplit) After touring Australia and Japan as well as kicking off this year's festival season by introducing new bassist Peter Baltes last month, U.D.O. -- the iconic heavy metal five-piece led by legendary vocalist Udo Dirkschneider -- today announces their massive, thirteen-track album, Touchdown, set for release late this Summer through Atomic Fire Records.

The band has been very productive recording at various locations in between live activities throughout the year. Crafted with producer and mixing engineer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studio (Wilhelmshaven, Germany) and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany), with bass tracks recorded by Baltes, Touchdown is scheduled to land in the end zone of the heavy metal world on August 25th.

The record includes a guest appearance by violinist Stefan Pintev on the closing track. Artwork was provided by Martin Häusler who is also responsible for shooting band photos in support of the new album campaign.



First single, "Forever Free," as well as album preorder options will become available on Friday, June 23rd.



Touchdown Tracklisting:

1. Isolation Man

2. The Flood

3. The Double Dealer's Club

4. Fight For The Right

5. Forever Free

6. Punchline

7. Sad Man's Show

8. The Betrayer

9. Heroes Of Freedom

10. Better Start To Run

11. The Battle Understood

12. Living Hell

13. Touchdown

