U.D.O. Share 'Forever Free' Lyric Video

(Earsplit) Heavy metal quintet U.D.O. -- fronted by legendary singer Udo Dirkschneider and officially completed by former Accept bassist Peter Baltes in April -- recently announced their new studio album, Touchdown, due out on August 25th via Atomic Fire Records.
U.D.O. kicks off their new musical season with their latest single and accompanying lyric video, "Forever Free." Elaborates drummer Sven Dirkschneider of the track, "'Forever Free' is supposed to make people not simply believe facts they hear or get shown, for example, by media, but to think individually. Of course, we don't mean that one should question everything. The song shall just express that it's better to create your own opinions about conflicts and other topics one stands for, even when they're wrong sometimes, than to follow the mass blindly. It's a musical tribute to our privilege of living in a free world as we luckily can."
Crafted with producer and mixing engineer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studio (Wilhelmshaven, Germany), the massive, thirteen-track Touchdown was mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany). The record includes a guest appearance by violinist Stefan Pintev on the closing track, and bass tracks were recorded by new member Baltes. Artwork was provided by Martin Hausler who was also responsible for shooting band photos in support of the new album campaign.
Currently, U.D.O., who are also performing as DIRKSCHNEIDER, are gracing the stages of some of Europe's biggest festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting, Leyendas del Rock, Summer Breeze Open Air, and more.
