U.D.O. Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

(Earsplit) U.D.O., who were recently forced to postpone their planned 2023 North American tour, are pleased to reveal the rescheduled dates for Fall 2024.

The journey will commence on September 6th in Frenchtown, New Jersey and makes its way through two dozen cities, closing on October 12th in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tickets, as well as VIP upgrades which include a meet and greet with U.D.O., a photo-op, autographs, and more are available at: national-acts.com/UDO. Tickets purchased for the previous 2023 shows will be honored on their respective rescheduled dates. See all confirmed dates below.

U.D.O. Touchdown US/Canada Tour:

9/06/2024 Artie's - Frenchtown, NJ

9/07/2024 The Vault - New Bedford, MA

9/08/2024 Reverb - Reading, PA

9/11/2024 Southport Music Hall - Jefferson, LA

9/12/2024 Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

9/14/2024 Rolling Oaks Event - San Antonio, TX

9/15/2024 Trees - Dallas, TX

9/17/2024 Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

9/18/2024 The 44 - Glendale, AZ

9/20/2024 DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

9/21/2024 Stages - Santa Ana, CA

9/22/2024 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

9/23/2024 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9/25/2024 Rickhouse - Denver, CA

9/27/2024 The Vixen - Mchenry, IL

9/28/2024 The Forge - Joliet, IL

10/01/2024 Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

10/02/2024 Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

10/03/2024 Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

10/04/2024 Token Lounge - Westland, MI

10/05/2024 Q & Z Expo - Ringle, WI

10/06/2024 Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

10/09/2024 Blue Note - Harrison, OH

10/12/2024 Angel City Music Hall - Manchester, NH

U.D.O. released their latest studio album, Touchdown, in August via Atomic Fire Records. The record, which marks the musical reunion of singer Udo Dirkschneider and bassist Peter Baltes (ex-Accept) who joined the U.D.O. ranks earlier this year, continues to reap critical accolades globally and entered the official German album charts at #4 upon its first week of release marking the highest charting result in their homeland in their long-running career!

Related Stories

U.D.O. Release 'Fight For The Right' Lyric Video

U.D.O. Share 'Forever Free' Lyric Video

U.D.O. Announce New Album 'Touchdown'

U.D.O. Recruit Former Accept Star Peter Baltes

News > U.D.O.