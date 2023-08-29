Bad Omens Top Alternative Radio Chart With 'Just Pretend'

(CN) Bad Omens continues to dominate the airwaves with their RIAA-certified Gold single "Just Pretend" claiming the coveted #1 position on the Alternative Radio chart after having already achieved the #1 spot at Rock Radio earlier this March.
Off the band's phenomenal latest album 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND' (out via Sumerian Records), "Just Pretend" has nearly 100,000 spins from radio overall between all formats, and taken on a life of its own after claiming the #1 spots on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs for 20 weeks and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts as well as climbing Spotify's Viral 50 playlists in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia amongst others.
Directed by Erik Rojas (Chase Atlantic, Jessie J, Waterparks), the official music video was based on a story written by Bad Omens vocalist Noah Sebastian which has amassed over 6.4 million views on YouTube and a staggering 190 million streams across DSPs with no signs of slowing. Furthermore, the band's titular album title track "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND" is currently climbing the Top 5 at Rock Radio. Speaking about the news, Sumerian Group Owner and CEO Ash Avildsen commented:
"Brilliant songwriting with an undeniable work ethic and creative tenacity has proven that an act this young can go #1 at both formats while being on a fully independent label. This is a huge moment for all artists part of the genre's new era as well as all our peer indie labels who have stayed in the fight and not sold their brand to the majors."
