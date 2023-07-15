(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens' single "Just Pretend" is officially certified RIAA Gold. The single previously hit #1 at rock radio in March of this year and is on its way into the Top 5 at alternative radio, currently at #6.
Taken from the band's phenomenal latest album 'The Death Of Peace Of Mind' (out via Sumerian Records), the band also recently released the single's official music video which was directed by Erik Rojas (Chase Atlantic, Jessie J, Waterparks) and based on a story written by vocalist Noah Sebastian, which has amassed over 3.4 million views and counting on YouTube.
The band also recently unveiled their new comic book series "Concrete Jungle" (via Sumerian Comics). Co-written by Noah Sebastian and Kevin Roditeli ("Freak Show") and illustrated by Nicola Izzo, the four-issue monthly series will be available for purchase in stores beginning September 6.
Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video
Bad Omens Announce The Concrete Forever Tour
5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream
Underoath Replace Every Time I Die On North American Tour
Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'- Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary- more
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'
Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary
Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'
Joe Bonamassa Takes On Guitar Slim's 'Well, I Done Got Over It'
Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video
King Parrot Announce North American Tour
Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall Coming In September
Singled Out: Diane Gentile's Walk With Me Feat. Alejandro Escovedo