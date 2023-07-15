Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'

Video still

(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens' single "Just Pretend" is officially certified RIAA Gold. The single previously hit #1 at rock radio in March of this year and is on its way into the Top 5 at alternative radio, currently at #6.

Taken from the band's phenomenal latest album 'The Death Of Peace Of Mind' (out via Sumerian Records), the band also recently released the single's official music video which was directed by Erik Rojas (Chase Atlantic, Jessie J, Waterparks) and based on a story written by vocalist Noah Sebastian, which has amassed over 3.4 million views and counting on YouTube.

The band also recently unveiled their new comic book series "Concrete Jungle" (via Sumerian Comics). Co-written by Noah Sebastian and Kevin Roditeli ("Freak Show") and illustrated by Nicola Izzo, the four-issue monthly series will be available for purchase in stores beginning September 6.

