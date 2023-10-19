Bad Omens Reveal Rescheduled Concrete Forever Dates

(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens have today announced new dates for the postponed Albuquerque, Tempe (now taking place in Mesa, AZ with a venue upgrade), and Dallas Concrete Forever headliner shows slated for April 2024.

Not only that, but the band has also unveiled new dates in San Antonio and Tulsa, as well as an additional Dallas show to boot. Previously purchased Concrete Forever tickets and VIP for postponed dates will be honored, while refunds are available for those unable to attend at point of purchase.

Fans also have their chance to see the band's electrifying live show at the now sold-out Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time at the link here, so don't miss your chance to secure yours before they're all gone.

Concrete Forever Dates:

April 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*

April 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel+

April 25 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre+

April 30 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre*

May 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

May 3 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum+

Sick New World Festival:

April 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

* Added Show

+ New Date

Related Stories

Bad Omens Top Alternative Radio Chart With 'Just Pretend'

Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

Bad Omens Announce The Concrete Forever Tour

More Bad Omens News