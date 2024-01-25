Bad Omens and Poppy Deliver 'V.A.N.' Video

(The Oriel Company) Bad Omens and Poppy have spun a gripping story straight out of your sci-fi horror nightmares on their collaborative new single "V.A.N". Following an exclusive audio premiere earlier today on SiriusXM's Octane, the ferocious single and cinematic music video officially released this afternoon via Sumerian Records.

Written and produced by Bad Omens' frontman Noah Sebastian, the song is the first glimpse of what the band will be offering on their upcoming album, the CONCRETE FOREVER project also known as CONCRETE JUNGLE OST. The project is an experimental extension of Bad Omens' hit LP 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND' and the soundtrack to their 'Concrete Jungle' comic book universe.

"V.A.N" is an industrial metal masterpiece about an artificial intelligence entity set out on a course to destroy humanity. The track immediately captivates the listener with Bad Omens' hypnotic production and Poppy's angelic, whispering vocals as she takes on the role of the Concrete Jungle Universe AI character 'V.A.N'. It then shock-transitions into a powerful onslaught of frantic drums, heavy guitars, and Poppy's vocals evolving from otherworldly tones to aggro screams.

When asked about his approach to creating the single Noah Sebastian explained, "That's a song that started just with the hook 'Violence against nature', and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it we realized it could be fun to think of 'VAN' as a name. Thus the rabbit hole of ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue."

Playing off the AI concept of the track and taking additional visual inspiration from the video game Portal, the film Ex Machina, and Stranger Things, the story is brought to life by a visually stunning sci-fi thriller. In the mini film written by Noah Sebsastian, Poppy, and Garrett Nicholson, Poppy portrays a synthetic human being held captive and subjected to experiments in a laboratory, eventually escaping and embarking on a murderous rampage. Watch the Garrett Nicholson and Poppy directed video below.

Fans will get to experience "V.A.N'' live for the very first time on the European leg of Bad Omens' CONCRETE FOREVER tour with Poppy. The tour kicks off in Berlin this Friday, January 27th and international fans can tune in to livestreams of the sold out shows from Cologne, Germany on January 28th and 29th, exclusively on VEEPS. The number of fans from around the world that streamed the Bad Omens' recent sold out Hollywood Palladium show on Veeps was more than double the capacity of the venue.

BAD OMENS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Jan 27 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany*

Jan 28 - Palladium Cologne - Cologne, Germany*

Jan 29 - Palladium Cologne - Cologne, Germany*

Jan 30 - Zenith, Munich, Germany*

Feb 1 - Halle 622 - Zürich, Switzerland*

Feb 2 - Stadthalle Offenbach - Offenbach Am Main, Germany*

Feb 4 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands*

Feb 5 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium*

Feb 6 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France*

Feb 8 - Messe Dresden - Dresden, Germany*

Feb 9 - SaSaZu - Praha, Czech Republic*

Feb 10 - Congress Innsbruck - Innsbruck, Austria*

Feb 11 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy*

Apr 21 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

Apr 23 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

Apr 25 - Mesa Amphitheatre - Mesa, AZ

Apr 27 - Sick New World - Las Vegas, NV

Apr 30 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

May 2 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

May 3 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

May 12 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

May 18 - Point Fest - St. Louis, MO

Jun 7 - Rock im Park - Nüburg, Germany

Jun 8 - Rock am Ring - Nüburg, Germany

Jun 12 - Rock For People - Hradec, Czechia

Jun 13-16 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 14-16 - Download Festival - Derby, United Kingdom

Jun 26-29 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

Jun 27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

Jun 28-30 - Tuska Festival - Helsinki, Finland

Jun 29 - Provinssi Festival - Finland

Jul 5 - Rock Werchter - Werchter, Belgium

Jul 7 - I-Days Festival - Milano, Italy

*w/Poppy

