Ash Share New Song 'Crashed Out Wasted'

(PM) Ash are today sharing new track 'Crashed Out Wasted', another glimpse into the variety and depth that their forthcoming album Race The Night holds. The album will be released on 15th September 2023 via one of their earliest label homes Fierce Panda
'Crashed Out Wasted' lines up next to recent new album cuts 'Race The Night', 'Like A God', and 'Usual Places', stoking anticipation for a record that promises to be super-charged, widescreen and with melodies to spare. Already winning consistent support across BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2 and Absolute Radio, these new songs bring with them what lead singer and guitarist Tim Wheeler describes as "the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s."
About this latest track, Wheeler comments: "Crashed Out Wasted is an ode to one of those nights. You may be the last one standing, or wobbling, but you aren't ready to end it just yet. You're drunk dialing, and sh*t posting, looking for a partner in Dionysian crime. Before you know it you're crashing down the stairs, your mind is gone, and that's when THE BAD THING HAPPENS..."
